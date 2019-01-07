THY's 'dream aircraft' Boeing Dreamliner to take to the skies in June

The first of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, the so-called "dream aircraft," will join the Turkish Airlines (THY) fleet in June, while the Airbus A350-900 model, which stands out for its cabin silence, will start in 2020.

To satisfy its wide-body aircraft needs, THY placed firm orders for 50 new wide-body aircraft with an additional 10 units as optional from both Boeing and Airbus.

Accordingly, Turkey's national flag carrier will add up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and 30 Airbus A350-900s to its fleet, covering 25 firm and five optional orders for each aircraft, while the first six units are expected to be delivered in 2019, a further 14 in 2020, 10 in 2021, 12 in 2022, 11 in 2023 and seven in 2024.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee İlker Aycı wrote the foreword of the January issue of Skylife magazine, which is available in the company's airplanes and halls. In his article, he announced when the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A350-900 would join their fleet. The first of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will join in June 2019, while the Airbus A350-900 model is to be delivered in 2020, Aycı wrote.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner can carry 280 passengers a distance of 15,200 kilometers. Composite materials constitute 50 percent of the main structure of the 787, including the body and the wings. The Airbus A350-900, on the other hand, has a range of 15,000 kilometers and can carry 325 passengers in three class configurations.