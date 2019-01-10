Clothing, textile sector eyes $29B in exports this year

Already one of the world's most prominent textile and clothing producers, this year Turkey is aiming higher to hit a sizable rise in exports.

According to the data of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) data, textile and ready-wear sector exports rose 3.8 percent in 2018 to reach $26.1 billion.

İsmail Gülle, TİM's chairman, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the figure fell short of the sector's potential.

"Turkey's textile and apparel sector will turn our currency advantage to an opportunity in 2019 and work through their target thanks to Turkish brands [instead of contract manufacturing]," he said.

Gülle added that 500 shops featuring Turkish brands are set to open abroad this year.

He said that this year the textile and apparel sector aims to boost exports by around 10 percent to some $29 billion.

Ahmet Öksüz, head of the Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Association (İTHİB), underlined that exporters are prioritizing getting a larger slice of the global market.

"One of our biggest targets is to make the sector, which is currently the seventh-biggest exporter globally, one of world's top five exporters by raising its share to 5 percent of the global market," he said.

Textile sector exports to Africa and the Americas picked up last year, along with the EU, Turkey's main trading partner, Öksüz pointed out.

"Our sector's exports to Africa hit an all-time high, topping last year's target of $1 billion, up 13.5 percent year-on-year," he said. Calling Africa a strategic target market for the sector, Öksüz said South America and the Far East have been identified as this year's targets.

"We will carry out projects for the Japanese and South Korean markets," he said.

Mustafa Gültepe, head of the Istanbul Apparel Exporters Association (İHKİB), said in the mid and long-term, the ready-wear sector aims to export $33 billion in goods annually.

"We project that clothing sector exports will grow 10 percent on a yearly basis in 2019," Gültepe said.

Ready-wear exporters will focus on the U.S. market along with their biggest market, the EU, he said. "Russia, the Middle East and North Africa are also among our target markets," he added. Gültepe said Turkey can do quick product turnaround thanks to its integrated facilities, strong design infrastructure, experience, know-how and qualified labor force.

"Turkey has a great advantage for the European market in terms of its geographical location," he said.

In 2018 the textile and raw materials and ready-wear sectors combined constituted nearly 16 percent of Turkey's total exports.

Turkey's exports last year hit an all-time high of $168.1 billion, up from about $157 billion in 2017, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan announced last week. Exports in 2018 climbed 7.1 percent year-on-year.