Giant luxury fashion brands to open stores at Istanbul Airport

Poised to house one of the largest duty-free areas in the world with the opening ceremony next week, Istanbul Airport has attracted giant fashion brands. French fashion brand Christian Dior will open one of its biggest stores in the duty-free area where 59 foreign brands will be present.

Cosmetics brand Christian Dior, a parent company of LVMH, one of the biggest luxury brand groups in Europe, has reportedly come to an agreement after long-standing negotiations and will open its store in May. Christian Dior, which currently makes the largest sales to Japan, Qatar, Russia and China, has chosen Istanbul Airport for its new target audience. In addition, Louis Vuitton, another member of the LVMH group, French luxury giant Hermes and Qatari Mosafer will also open stores at the airport. Not only foreign brands, but also Turkey's leading fashion brands such as Vakko, Kemal Tanca, İpekyol, Brandy's, B&G Store, Pierre Cardin, U.S. Polo, Cacharel, as well as jewelry brands Saat&Saat and Altınbaş are coming. Apart from luxury brands, stores like LC Waikiki and Toyzz Shop will fulfill the expectations of various income groups.

The duty free area will have 75 brands, including 59 foreign ones. Meanwhile, negotiations with Givenchy, Marc Jacobs and Fendi from the LVMH group, as well as leading luxury brands, such as Burberry, Ermenegildo Zegna, Hugo Boss and Prada, continue. At the airport, an area will be created for passengers to have a good time at least four hours before the flight. Once leasing transactions are completed, the airport will be one of the new centers for retail. Domestic and world-renowned brands and stores will meet 90 million visitors in the 55,000-square-meter area under the partnership Heinemann, the world's largest duty-free operator and Unifree.

The airport is very picky about brand selection, and brands are selected with regard to their promise for consumers, brand power and the marketing value they will bring to Istanbul Airport. Passengers will also be able to taste the most delicious examples of Turkish and international cuisine in the 32,000-square- meter food and beverage areas.

There will be two-part fashion and accessory areas, including premium and mainstream, and each will have 25 sales outlets in a 3,000-square-meter area. The 3,000-square-meter watch, jewelry and bijouterie section has 30 stores.

A 300-square-meter area will have three sales areas for children's clothing. Moreover, there is a 39,812-square-meter and another 13,998-square-meter duty-free store in the departure and arrival areas, respectively. Five outlet stores for home textiles and accessories will serve passengers in 450-square-meter area.