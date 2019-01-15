Turkish Airlines targets 80 million passengers this year

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has announced it aims to carry 80 million passengers throughout this year.

The airline announced last week it carried 75.2 million passengers last year. The total number of passengers the company flew was up 10 percent year-on-year in 2018. It aimed to carry up to 74 million passengers in 2018.

In its statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) yesterday, the carrier shared its targets and expectations for 2019.

The company said the total number of passengers carried this year is targeted to reach 80 million, including 33 million on domestic and 47 million on international flights.

"While passenger load factor is expected to be in the band of 81 percent and 82 percent, total Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) will reach approximately 195 billion with an increase of 7 to 8 percent compared to 2018," the carrier said.

It noted that that the ASK capacity increase is expected to be 3 percent in Turkey, 11 percent in Middle East, 6 percent in Europe, 8 percent in Far East, 7 percent in America and 15 percent in Africa regions.

Last year, the airline's seat occupancy rate - passenger load factor - surged 3 percentage points to 82 percent. The international load factor was up 3 percentage points, reaching 81 percent, while the domestic load factor went up by 1 percentage point and stood at 85 percent.

Excluding international-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers), the number of international passengers went up significantly, by 12 percent, last year. The company also said when compared to 2017, cargo and mail carried throughout 2018 increased by 25 percent to 1.4 million tons.

Speaking of its cargo and mail expectations in its yesterday's statement, the airline said it expects it the figures to increase by 3-4 percent, reaching around 1.45 tons.

Regarding the financial developments, the company said in 2019, jet fuel consumption is expected to rise by 8 percent to 9 percent compared to 2018.

Average jet fuel, including fuel hedge, is expected to be $715 per ton this year, it added.

Turkish Airlines is targeting to generate $14.1 billion of sales revenue.

In addition, the carrier noted it expects the cost per available seat kilometer (CASK), excluding fuel, to increase by 3-5 percent.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent (EBITDAR) margin is targeted to in the band of 22 percent and 24 percent, THY said.

Founded in 1933, THY currently flies to over 300 destinations in more than 120 countries, holding the title of the airline that flies to the most countries in the world.