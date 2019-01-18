Turkey, Germany sign memorandum to develop cooperation on agricultural technologies

Turkey and Germany signed a memorandum of understanding Friday aiming to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture while enabling information exchange in agricultural technologies and cooperative systems.

The memorandum was signed between Turkish Agriculture and Forest Minister Bekir Pakdemirli and Germany's Federal Food and Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner after a reception given at the beginning of the 11th World Food and Agriculture Forum held in the German capital Berlin.

Within the scope of the memorandum, an "Agriculture Working Group" will be established soon to overcome the technical barriers to agricultural trade between the two countries.

Being held each year within International Green Week, this year's forum is taking place under the theme of "Agriculture Goes Digital -- Smart Solutions for Future Farming" between Jan. 17-19 with the attendance of agriculture ministries, businesspeople and the representatives of scientific institutions and NGOs from 70 different countries.

Agriculture, food and stock farming policies will be discussed in line with technological developments, and solutions for the problems faced in the field will be addressed at the forum. The participants of the forum will search for answers for questions such as "How can the potential of digital technologies be better used in the agricultural sector?" or "What are the deep structural changes we want to see in agriculture as a result of digital transformation and how will these structural changes be supported politically?".

Pakdemirli will chair one of the sessions titled "Structural changes in agricultural and rural areas." He will also held bilateral meetings with the representatives of the countries and international communities partaking in the event.

The 84th International Green Week also began Friday, with the attendance of over 500 companies who will exhibit more than 100,000 products.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until Jan. 27.