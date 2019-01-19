Russia to double tomato imports from Turkey, Agriculture Minister Pakdemirli says

Russia will double the quota on tomato imports from Turkey, Turkey's Agriculture and Forestry Minister said on Saturday.

Bekir Pakdemirli was in the German capital of Berlin within the scope of the 11th Berlin Agriculture Ministers' Conference.

Speaking to reporters at Turkish Embassy in Berlin after the conference, Pakdemirli said he negotiated the issue with his Russian counterpart.

"One of our greatest advantages is that we have increased our 50,000 tons tomato quota to 100,000 tons," he said.

In January 2016, after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet violating its airspace, Russia banned imports of Turkish fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, oranges, apples, apricots, cabbage, broccoli, mandarins, pears, peaches, cucumbers, plums, strawberries, onions, cloves, and poultry.

However, Russia relaxed trade sanctions placed on Turkey during the summer of 2017.