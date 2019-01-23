Turkish TV series showcased at major fair in Miami

AIred around the world, Turkish TV series have started being showcased at the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) – Miami TV and Content Fair, one of the most significant cinema fairs in the world. Supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Turkish shows will meet more than 750 buyers, nearly 300 vendor companies and about 2,500 sector representatives within the scope of the fair, which kicked off Tuesday and will continue until Thursday.

The Turkish cinema and TV series industry is one of the largest in the world and has won a global following. More than 100 Turkish TV series have been exported to more than 150 countries over recent years. With more than $350 million in export revenue and over 500 million viewers, Turkish series are ranked second worldwide.

They are currently exported to countries in the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia, the U.S. and Latin America.

Productions, such as "Diriliş Ertuğrul" ("Resurrection Ertuğrul"), "Payitaht: Abdulhamid" ("The Last Emperor"), "Bir Zamanlar Çukurova" ("Once Upon a Time Çukurova") and "Çukur" ("The Pit"), will meet sector professionals throughout the three-day fair.

Turkish TV series, which became a part of daily life in the world, according to a statement by the ministry, continue to write a global success story.

The series are especially followed in Latin America and are among the most watched programs in Latin American countries.

With the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO), the Trade Board, comprised of the sector's prominent representatives, will meet world professionals for the first time. Turkish TV series are presented to the interest of the international sector at the country's booth established in a 54 square-meter area.

At the fair, direct contacts will be established with participants from the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia, which are the target markets for the content sector.