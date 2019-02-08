Turkey to discuss issuance of samurai bonds with investors in Tokyo

With intent of increasing the diversity of instruments, Turkey has authorized Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley and Nomura to organize a series of investor meetings in Japan's capital, Tokyo. The said meetings will begin on Feb. 25, International Financing Review (IFR), the media service of the financial data and risk company Refinitiv, reported.

"In order to increase the diversity of instruments, we have initiated talks on the issuance of Japanese yen-based samurai bonds," Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said earlier in an Antalya meeting on Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, in Dec. 2017, the Undersecretariat of Treasury had completed the issuance of bonds worth 60 billion yens, which corresponds to about $545 million, from the Japanese yen market.