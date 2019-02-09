European countries top destination for Turkey's tea exports in January

Turkey exported tea to 42 countries in the first month of the year. The top destinations for tea exports were European countries, including Germany, France and the Netherlands.

According to data compiled from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKİB), in January, tea exports reached 318 tons, amounting to $773,067 in value.

In the same period of the previous year, tea exports were 151 tons, corresponding to $382,617 in value. Thus, tea exports rose by 110 percent in quantity and 102 percent in value in January compared to the same month the previous year.

Germany led the way in January tea exports with $274,515, followed by France with $165,232, and the Netherlands with $85,410.

DKİB Chairman Saffet Kalyoncu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that tea, one of the leading agricultural products of the region, has an important role in the country's exports, as well as the region.

Kalyoncu said that a good start has been made for tea exports in 2019, adding the diversity of the countries in foreign trade has increased with the European Union taking the lead in the country's exports.

Explaining that tourism potential also affects exports, Kalyoncu said Turkish tea is now more popular, highlighting that they expect tea to be exported to more countries and reach better levels in the coming period.

"We believe that our tea exports will increase by producing products suitable for the customs and taste of each country and taking into consideration consumer trends," he added.

Kalyoncu suggested that tea companies should now abandon their domestic market-oriented production and that the activities of Turkey's state-owned tea company, ÇAYKU

R, and its promotion activities are effective in increasing exports.

Pointing to the importance of marketing and promotion, Kalyoncu said expectations for tea exports are quite high this year.