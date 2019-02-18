Europe's largest fitness center chain to enter Turkish market

McFIT GmbH, the largest fitness center chain in Germany and Europe, will enter the Turkish market after April.

According to German company officials, McFIT, which has leased an area of 4,414 square meters in Ataşehir's Metropol Istanbul, will serve in the new premium concept under the John Reed Black Label brand, the Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

McFIT, one of the most popular fitness center chains with 290 centers in seven countries in Europe, has 1.7 million members. The company's John Reed Fitness Music Club operates 18 centers in Germany with one center in Austria, Italy, Hungary and Czech Republic each. Serving its customers with different wellness options such as sauna and spa, the club also offers gastronomy services in some of its centers.