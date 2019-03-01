Bursa Kebap House to become first Turkish chain restaurant in Iran

One of Turkey's leading food chains, Bursa Kebap House, which was taken over with three branches in 2010, has focused on foreign targets this year after growing through the management strategies of two entrepreneurial brothers as well as a franchising system and has reached 98 branches in 37 provinces both at home and abroad.

The next overseas branch of the brand, which previously opened branches in Germany, will be located in Iran. Bursa Kebap House has signed a master franchise agreement with Sweet World Trade Development PVT, Iran's well-established trading company with active operations in Turkey.

With this master franchise agreement, it plans to open 30 branches in Iran within the first five years. The company, which has the right to sub-franchise with its own investments, will also carry out sales, marketing and distribution of Bursa Kebap House products.

The investor intends to grow its business in Iran by opening the first five branches in 2019 with an investment of $2.5 million.

The Iranian company, which will employ at least two Turkish citizens in each branch under the agreement, will pay $30,000 and a 4 percent royalty fee to Bursa Kebap House for franchising name rights.

Determined to make its brand global, Cem Helvacı, the chairman of Bursa Kebap House, urged Turkish brands to be courageous about their opening abroad.

"The number of brands coming from all over the world to Turkey is increasing every day. While we compete with foreign brands in the country, we also believe a Turkish brand can make a name for itself and successfully grow abroad," Helvacı said.

"We are one of the strongest players in the Turkish market, and the solid franchising system we set up sets an example for brands," he noted, indicating that the company will continue its investments in the transportation of the brand and traditional tastes abroad.

"We send the meat and dairy products to the Middle East and Iran. We are also creating new added value with the food exports. Everything will be delivered from the center," Helvacı noted.

$15 MILLION INVESTMENT

OVER FIVE YEARS

Moreover, Sweet World CEO İsmail Ağazade noted that Iran has great economic potential with its rich natural resources, especially oil and natural gas. Ağazade added that the country is a big market for the world's most powerful companies with a population of over 80 million, where many Turkish brands invest in the construction, textile and food sectors, and investor cooperation develops, and that it is also an important transit point in terms of growth potential in the Middle East.

"Investment in Iran, which is in a growing economic trend with its strategic position, are increasing day by day," he said, fu

rther stressing that the food sector has rapidly accelerated in the country.

Pointing out that in 2019, they aim to expand by opening branches first in the Iranian Mall and then in the Atlas Mall, Arg Mall and street concept and increasing the brand's reputation in the Iranian market, Ağazade explained that they plan to invest $15 million in a five-year projection. "Iranians like Turkish delicacies. I believe we will achieve the goals we want in a short time," he added.

IRANIANS SHOW GREAT

INTEREST IN TURKISH CUISINE

Ağazade remarked that the food sector in Iran is constantly developing, and the Iranian people are showing great interest in Turkish cuisine, which is what led him to invest in this sector.

"Bursa Kebap House stands out as a successful food chain in Turkey. Customer satisfaction, overseas growth potential and success, the success story created by the two young entrepreneurs in a short time and the system it established reassured me. Following the negotiations with the executives of the brand, I was impressed by the support they gave to their infrastructure and investors with respect to their sincerity and brand development. I believe we will accomplish great things together," said Ağazade.

Bursa Kebap House mostly sees demand from European and Middle Eastern countries, while the brand primarily aims to grow in the United States, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, France, Kuwait and Qatar.

Signing the first agreement of 2019 with Iran, it is about to complete master franchise agreements with the U.S. and France. Bursa Kebap House will also open three branches at Dubai Souk Madinat Jumeirah Shopping Mall and Abu Dhabi Deerfields Mall & One Stop Center with its own investments.

It aims to increase the number of its branches to 108 in 2019 by opening 10 new restaurants abroad and to reach 150 branches in 2023.

The restaurant, which has 98 branches in 37 provinces at home and abroad, uses 960 tons of meat per year, accommodates 6 million guests and employs 1,500 people. The brand, which increased its turnover from TL 142 million in 2017 to TL 200 million in 2018, targets a turnover of TL 260 million by achieving a growth rate of 30 percent in 2019.

Bursa Kebap Hou

se offers local delicacies such as Iskender kebap, Bursa kebap, Great Bursa, meatballs with eggplant purée, Kemalpaşa and Uludağ desserts, grape juice and Kozahan Turkish coffee.