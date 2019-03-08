Airports run by Turkish firm named best in Europe

Zagreb and Skopje airports, operated by Turkish contractor TAV Airports, have been listed among the best airports in Europe.

In a statement, TAV Airports confirmed that the two airports have received the World Airports Council (ACI World) Airport Service Quality ASQ awards in their own categories.

Macedonia's Skopje Airport was selected as the best airport in Europe among airports that handle under 2 million passengers a year. Croatia's Zagreb Airport, on the other hand, was named the best in Europe among airports that handle 2 million passengers annually.

The awards were determined by ACI following a survey that involved 640,000 passengers in 91 countries. In addition to Zagreb and Skopje, Oman's Muscat International Airport, where all food and beverage operations, lounge, parking and CIP services were undertaken by TAV affiliates BTA and TAV Operation Services, was also selected as the Middle East's most improved airport in terms of quality of service.

TAV Airports CEO Sani Şener said TAV currently operates 15 airports in seven countries. He added that last year they served 152 million passengers at the airports they operate. "We focus on passenger satisfaction in all our operations. We are working to provide our passengers with a safe, fast and comfortable travel experience," he continued. "For this purpose, we closely follow passenger needs and expectations, producing innovative solutions in this regard. We are pleased to see that our work has been appreciated by our passengers. We have become a well-preferred brand in airport operations all over the world with our human resources and knowledge. I would like to thank all our employees who have contributed to this success."

ACI World Secretary General Angela Gittens said that in an increasingly competitive industry, airports are becoming aware of the fact that customer experience has turned into an important tool in terms of business results, stressing that ASQ is the only program on the global scale to compare and evaluate the performance of airports based on objective criteria.