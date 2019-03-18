Borsa Istanbul firms' net profits hit TL 90B in 2018

Turkish companies traded on the Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) and listed on the BIST 100 index saw their net profits increase by 15 percent year-on-year to TL 90 billion last year.

According to information released, the net profits of companies traded on the stock exchange, which totaled TL 77.34 billion in 2017, rose to around TL 88.95 billion.

Of the 95 companies traded on the BIST 100 index that shared their financial results as part of the balance sheet disclosure period, 76 generated net profits last year, while the remaining 19 companies announced net losses.

During this period, 25 companies

- İş Bank, Garanti Bank, Akbank, Ereğli Demir and Çelik, Koç Holding, Yapı Kredi Bank, VakıfBank, İskenderun Demir ve Çelik, Turkish Airlines (THY), Sabancı Holding, Tüpraş, Doğan Holding, Halk Bank, Şişecam, Aselsan, Turkcell, Ford Otosan, Enka İnşaat, Soda Sanayii, TAV Airports, Tekfen Holding, Tofaş, Emlak Konut, BİM and Koza Altın reached over TL 1 billion in net profits. Accordingly, İş Bank topped the list with a net profit of close to TL 6.77 billion. Garanti Bank, 2017's champion, came in second with a net profit of TL 6.64 billion. Among others, Akbank posted a net profit of TL 5.69 billion, followed by Ereğli Demir ve Çelik with TL 5.6 billion, Koç Holding with TL 5. 54 billion, Yapı Kredi Bank with TL 4.67 billion, Vakıf Bank with TL 4.15 billion, İskenderun Demir ve Çelik with TL 4.11 billion and THY with TL 4.05 billion. The highest net loss in this period was recorded by Türk Telekom at TL 1.39 billion.

Last year, Doğan Holding came to the fore in the net profit growth in quantity compared to the same period of the previous year. While the said company registered loss of TL 323 million in 2017, it posted a net profit of TL 3.63 billion in 2018. Doğan Holding was followed by THY, which increased its net profit from TL 639 million to TL 4.05 billion over the recent year.

In terms of percentage, Vestel was first in net profit growth, increasing its net profit growth by sevenfold, from TL 55 million to TL 371 million. Vestel was followed by THY, whose net profit increased by 533 percent to TL 4.05 billion.