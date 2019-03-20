Nike to move MidEast, Europe factory to Turkey

The American sportswear giant Nike is set to move its only production center in the Middle East and Europe to Turkey's eastern province of Ağrı as part of the Tekstilkent project in the province. The textile productions processed at the production center, where around 5,000 people will work in two years, will also be exported via Ağrı.

The brand will benefit from low energy costs at the factory building, which was provided by the Ağrı Governorate as a grant, and will export goods first to Europe and the Middle East and then to Africa. The production will be carried out in cooperation with Yeşim Tekstil, the Turkish producer of Nike. In addition to nanotechnology products, fast fashion basic products will be produced at the factory.

The first phase of the Tekstilkent project, which will consist of three stages in Ağrı, has been completed. By autumn this year the 50,000-square meter project should be completed. The project aims to have 4,000 to 5,000 direct employees.