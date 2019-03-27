Turkey's location attractive for Indian investors

It is the right time for Indian companies to invest in Turkey, said the head of a major Indian business body."[Turkey's] location is the biggest advantage [for investors]. We also have currency the advantage," Manpreet Singh, the president of the Indian Chamber of International Business, told Anadolu Agency (AA). Highlighting Turkey's geographical location, Singh said Indian companies should consider the country as a base for the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Middle East region.

He said Turkish companies' presence in the EU can be beneficial for Indian firms. "There are a lot of Turkish companies that are well established in the EU [...] So Indian companies can use this leverage to also get into the EU," Singh said.

Singh suggested that there should be an easy visa regime between the two countries, saying it will pave the way for business and tourism to improve. "More people-to-people interaction will definitely increase business. Once tourism improves, business will definitely increase," he said. Singh also highlighted promising sectors for cooperation between Turkish and Indian companies.

"I think infrastructure will be the biggest sector because Turkey is experienced in infrastructure. In India, we are still getting there," he said.

Turkey mainly exports gold, metalliferous ores and metal scrap, crude fertilizers and crude minerals, non-ferrous metals, power-generating machinery and equipment to India, while it purchases petroleum, petroleum products and related materials, textile yarn and related products, plastics in primary forms, organic chemicals and road vehicles from India. The trade volume between the two countries reached to more than $8.6 billion in 2018, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Turkey's exports to India stood at $1.1 billion while its imports from the country were over $7.5 billion last year, TurkStat data shows. In the first month of this year the trade volume stood at $636.5 million.