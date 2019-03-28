China aims to double investments in Turkey to $6 billion by 2021

China is planning to double investments in Turkey to a level of $6 billion, Chinese Ambassador Deng Li said on Thursday.

The Ambassador met with the head of Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK)'s Turkey-China Business Council Murat Kolbaşı, President of the Council for Promotion of South-South Cooperation Lyu Xinhua and China's Istanbul Consul-General Cui Wei for an event in Istanbul.

During the Turkey-China Trade and Investment Seminar, Ambassador Li said that his country's Belt and Road Project contributes to cooperation between the two countries in many fields.

Council's President Kolbaşı, touching upon China's targets regarding its relationship with Turkey, said that the country also aims to double tourism volume.

"The Ambassador expects the number of tourists will double to 800,000 next year. I say, let's make this 1,200,000," Kolbaşı added.