Lufthansa to launch flights at Istanbul Airport on April 7

Lufthansa, the world's largest aviation group, is preparing to move operations to Istanbul Airport as of Sunday, April 7, 2019. After Istanbul Airport becomes operational for international airlines, Lufthansa will move its operations from Atatürk Airport to the new airport in Istanbul. The schedule, fees, the abbreviation of the airport's name in three letters as "IST" and other facilities will apply to Lufthansa's passengers using the new airport as well.

As part of its summer schedule, Lufthansa has three flights from Istanbul to Frankfurt per day. According to the decision of operational transfer of the Istanbul Airport management, Atatürk Airport will be closed on Friday and Saturday, April 5 and April 6, to carry out the relocation of all international airline companies, including Lufthansa.

Lufthansa will not conduct flights for two days when Istanbul Airport is closed. A total 12 of the company's flights have been cancelled due to the move. Since the old airport will be completely closed to international passengers during the transportation process, no alternative flights will be offered at that time and Lufthansa passengers will be able to benefit from new bookings or cancellations free of charge. Lufthansa Turkey General Manager Kemal Geçer said that about 1,600 passengers affected by the current situation have been meticulously informed, stressing that there would be no changes in Lufthansa's flights after moving operations. Geçer underlined that all preparations to offer a comfortable travel experience to passengers have been completed, adding, "We are very excited to start our Istanbul Airport operations. It will be a huge gain for the Turkish aviation industry. We believe that the new airport will create new opportunities for us and many [other] airlines." Lufthansa, which will continue its operations at the new Istanbul Airport, located about 35 kilometers north of Istanbul, will carry out its flights together with other Star Alliance members. Passengers can reach the airport by shuttle services, taxis or cars from the city center. Business Class and Miles & More members will be able to use the fast track services and Turkish Airlines lounge and business class passengers will benefit from free VIP transfers from their homes to the new airport on long Lufthansa flights.