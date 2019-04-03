First charter flight from Tel Aviv to resort town Bodrum arrives

Tourists coming from the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv on the first charter flight of the season were welcomed with carnations at the Milas-Bodrum Airport Tuesday.

A total of 180 Israeli and Palestinian tourists coming with Corendon Airlines were offered Turkish delight and given carnations at the airport exit.

Tourists coming from Tel Aviv to the Milas-Bodrum Airport on the first charter flight of the season left the airport on buses and went to the hotels where they will stay.

The Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) Chairman and Brontes Travel Agency official Yüksel Aslan told journalists that the tourists will stay in Bodrum and Marmaris.

According to Aslan, the first charter flights from Tel Aviv brought 180 Israeli and Palestinian tourists. Indicating that they will carry out 22 charter flights to Bodrum on the occasion of the Passover holiday in April, Aslan said that these flights will bring some 4,000 tourists. Later in the summer, these flights from Tel Aviv will continue four times a week.