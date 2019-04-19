Workshop for Syrian, Turkish businesswomen next week

Jointly organized by the Ankara Development Agency, the Women Employers and Industrialists Association of Turkey (KAİSDER) and Turkmen Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants (TÜGÖDER), the "Turkish and Syrian Businesswomen Workshop" will be held in Ankara on April 24-25.

According to an Ankara Development Agency statement, the Ankara Governorate and Interior Minister General Directorate of Migration will also support the event.

The workshop will analyze the employment market while evaluating the possible steps to facilitate Turkish and Syrian women access to finance in domestic and foreign markets. It will also discuss the contribution they make to the development and value chain.

The workshop will determine the existing conditions for Syrian businesswomen and elaborate on cooperation opportunities with their Turkish counterparts by forming working groups.

On the first day of the event, public and private sector experts will analyze economic and social circumstances for Syrian businesswomen. On the second day, Syrian businesswomen will get an opportunity to share their experiences and focus on employment-oriented projects.