Turkish e-commerce sector records 64 pct growth in first quarter

The Turkish e-commerce industry has maintained its persistent growth in the first quarter of this year, reaching a total of TL 50 billion.

The e-commerce sector expanded by 64 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Association of E-Commerce Operators (ETİD).

Commenting on the first quarter figures ETİD Chairman Emre Ekmekçi told Anadolu Agency (AA) that consumers' interest and trust in e-commerce is increasing day by day, while the market continues to grow.

Touching on the 64 percent growth in the e-commerce sector in the first quarter of the year, Ekmekçi said this figure shows consumers have now adopted e-commerce as much as traditional retail.

"Meanwhile, e-commerce, with its affordable product options, can appeal to every consumer's purchasing power. When we look at the January, February and March figures in total, we see a growth of 64 percent. Although we have not yet received official figures, we estimate that the market size is over TL 50 billion. At the end of the year, we are targeting a record growth of over 60 percent," said Ekmekçi.

"We estimate that e-export figures in the first three months surpassed $100 million. Although the e-exports sector is very new to our country, the interest of the target countries is quite pleasing. We aim to reduce the current account deficit through e-exports, enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to open up to international trade, increase the foreign exchange inflow and boost e-commerce volume," he added.

He said the Turkish e-commerce sector is one of the fastest growing in the world. "There are also important opportunities for international investors. The investment in Modanisa in the first month of the year is a solid example in that regard," Ekmekçi said. "The most important data reflected in the reports in the first quarter of the year was the record increase in trade through mobile platforms," the ETİD Chairman noted. Considering the figures in the first quarter of the year and the increase in internet penetration in Turkey, Ekmekçi said both online shopping market and e-exports would continue to experience significant growth in the country.