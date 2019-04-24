Cement, glass exports recorded at $3.2B last year

Exports of cement, glass, ceramics and soil products stood at $3.2 billion last year while the sector aims to reach $7.3 billion by 2023.

Elaborating on the latest developments in the cement, glass, ceramics and soil products sectors, the chairman of the Cement, Glass, Ceramics and Soil Products Exporters' Association (ÇCSI) Erdem Çenesiz explained that approximately 2,000 firms are active in the sector, adding that in 2018, they reached $609 million in cement exports, $775 million in glass exports and $1.2 billion in ceramics exports. He further stressed that last year's total exports increased by 12 percent compared to 2017, reaching $3.2 billion. "This year, we aim to increase exports by around 14 percent in cement, glass and ceramics sectors in total. By 2023, we aim to achieve $7.3 billion in exports with an increase of 15 percent," he added.

Underlining that the sector improved its design quality with high-capacity modern facilities, Çenesiz stressed that they have grown rapidly in this context, pointing out that as of the end of last year, the sector has exported to 200 locations, especially the European Union (EU) countries and the U.S. "We have worked diligently under Turkey's 2023 Export Strategy and have identified new target markets to increase our exports," he said, listing the target markets as Israel, Syria, Russia, Ghana, Guinea and Senegal in the cement sector; Germany, the U.K, France, the Middle East, Gulf and sub-Saharan African countries in the ceramics sector; and the U.K., Germany, the Middle East and Gulf countries in the glass sector.

He stressed that the Turkish cement, glass and ceramics sectors are ranked first in the world in terms of production and exports with their deep-rooted history. "Our country takes the lead in the cement industry and European production and exports, coming fourth in world production and third in exports," Çenesiz continued. "Turkey, which is the European leader in the production and export of ceramic sanitary ware, comes fifth in the world in this field. Occupying the third place in Europe in ceramic tile exports and fifth in the world, Turkey again ranks third in ceramic production in Europe. Turkey, one of the most important countries of the world with flat glass, glassware and glass container ware, is in 10th place in Europe's glass exports."

Çenesiz also noted that the companies affiliated to the Cement, Glass, Ceramics and Soil Products Exporters' Association are also very successful in their overseas investments and acquisitions.