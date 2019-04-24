Government's receivables TL 18.8 billion

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced that the stock of Treasury receivables stood at TL 18.8 billion as of March 31. Local governments with a stock of TL 11.86 billion held the largest share of Treasury receivables. The total amount of receivables collected by the Treasury stood at TL 212.6 million by the end of March.

Moreover, the ministry said the government's gross debt stock was around TL 1.16 trillion at the end of March. Last month's figure was up 27.3 percent from the same period last year, according to the official data released on Monday.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the central bank, private companies and households.

More than half of the debt stock is in local currency – some TL 592.76 billion – while the rest is denominated in foreign currencies. The country's total gross debt stock's 53.7 percent was domestic and 46.3 percent was external. As of the end of 2018, the Turkish government's gross debt stock amounted to TL 1.07 trillion.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 5.55 as of the end of March, up from around 5.27 at the end of last year.