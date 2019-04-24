Syrian businessman exports pastilles produced in Turkish factory

Numerous Syrians who fled the civil war and took refuge in Turkey have been integrated into the Turkish economy, operating in diverse sectors, including retail, textile, agriculture, food, e-commerce, manufacturing, construction and real estate.

Mahmoud Fallaha, a Syrian businessman in Turkey, produces pastilles, cough drops, at a factory he founded in Gaziantep and exports them to Middle Eastern countries.

Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives in the years-long Syrian civil war, while millions of others have been displaced, taking shelter in the regions they consider safe. More than 300 Syrian business people who came to Turkey to escape the civil war continue their economic activities through the businesses they have established.

Syrian businessman Mahmoud Fallaha established a factory with an investment of $500,000 in Gaziantep where he came some four years ago. Pastilles produced at the factory are exported to Middle Eastern countries.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Fallaha stated that he is maintaining pastilles production that he started many years ago in Syria. " The throat pastilles we produce are 100 percent natural. A candy that removes sweat odors and heals throat disorders," he added.

According to Fallaha, the factory where they are currently carrying out production was established with starting capital of approximately $500,000. They have grown over time and also built a cosmetic products production facility where production continues.

Remarking that their exports in 2018 amounted to some $3 million, Fallaha said that they believe in their product and are determined to step into the domestic market with it. "We have taken initiatives necessary to enter the Turkish market. We have the necessary certificates for production. Our products meet the requirements of the Turkish Standards Institution. I consider Turkey as my second homeland. I am happy that I have contributed to the economy through my investment. All I wish now is to enter the Turkish market as soon as possible," he said.

So far, Syrian businesspeople have invested more than $1.5 billion in Turkey, according to the Syrian Businessmen's Association (SİAD).

Last year in July, Syrian businesspeople in Turkey signed a protocol to open 10 factories in Turkey's southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, where 1,540 people will be employed, with an investment of TL 80 million.