Retailers forecast TL 12 billion in Mother's Day sales

Mother's Day on May 12 is likely to bring record sales of up to TL 12 billion, including TL 2 billion in online sales, for Turkey's retail industry this year. Last year, the retail industry had broken a turnover record of TL 10 billion on the occasion of mother's day.

Sinan Öncel, head of the United Brands Association and chairman of the board at Twigy, said it would not be surprising to achieve a 20 percent to 100 percent rise in turnovers. "This is because opportunities offered on Mother's Day have come to compete with those on Black Friday." Öncel added that this year sales will exceed last year's by 20 percent and at least double an ordinary weekend's sales. Penti CEO Mert Karaibrahimoğlu said they expect around 35 percent rise in sales compared to last year, emphasizing that they expect this rise to hit 50 percent on Saturday in particular.

According to a survey conducted by online retail giant, GittiGidiyor, jewelry and accessories take the lead in presents bought on the occasion of Mother's Day with 28 percent, followed by flowers with 21 percent, small home appliances with 16 percent, ready-to-wear clothing with 15 percent, furniture and home accessorized with 7 percent, perfumes with 7 percent, mobile phones with 5 percent and cosmetics with 2 percent. A total of 73 percent of respondents said that they certainly buy presents for their mothers on this occasion, while 35 percent of mothers said that they wanted to spend time with their children instead of receiving gifts from them. On the other hand, 33 percent of mothers answered that they certainly expect gifts.

So Chic owner and Sezgin Group Chairman Hakan Sezgin expressed that they expect a 40 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

Bendevi Palandöken, Chairman of the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK), noted that sales soar by some 30 percent on Mother's Day.

He said 12.3 million of sales were carried out using credit cards and debit cards last year.