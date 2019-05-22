Sabiha Gökçen Airport to reach 128 int'l destinations

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport will add seven new routes to its network this summer, raising the number of international destinations to 128 in total, the airport authorities said Tuesday.

Turkish budget airlines, Pegasus will launch daily flights to and from Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh as of May. It will also fly to Eindhoven in the Netherlands three times a week as of June 29; five times a week to Manchester, U.K. and four times a week to Venice, Italy as of July 1; and four times a week to Casablanca, Morocco as of July 8.

Meanwhile, Oman's leading low-cost airline, Salam Air will fly to Oman from the airport twice a week and Moroccan Royal Airways will start flying every day of the week to Casablanca.

As a result, the total number of international destinations from Sabiha Gökçen Airport will reach 128. The number of foreign airlines flying from the airport will increase to 49.

In the first four months of 2019, Sabiha Gökçen Airport's international flights surged by 20 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, while the total number of passengers reached 4.2 million. Aircraft traffic also saw an increase of 24 percent in this period, standing at 28,989 compared to the first four months of the previous year.