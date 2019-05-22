Turkey halves tariffs on 22 US imports to reciprocate Washington move

Turkey has decided to reduce additional duties on some U.S. imports in response to a similar United States move to halve tariffs on Turkish steel imports, the trade minister said on Wednesday.

"Reciprocally we decided to reduce by half the additional duties levied on 22 products originating in the U.S.," Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan wrote on Twitter.

"With this decision duties levied on the U.S. originating aforementioned products will be reduced from $521.2 million to $260.6 million," she added.

According to the decree published in the official gazette, tariffs will be halved on products such as passenger cars, alcoholic drinks, tobacco, cosmetics, rice and PVC.

Before the decision, tariffs on U.S. whiskey stood at 140%, while the rate was at 120% for passenger cars, 50% for PVC and 60% for cosmetic products.

Pekcan said Turkey would continue working to boost trade with the United States to $75 billion — a goal set by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donal Trump in February — and keep working on eradicating all obstacles to bilateral trade.

The move came after the U.S. government announced last week that it decreased tariffs on Turkish iron and steel imports to 25% from 50%. However, the U.S. administration also terminated Turkey's eligibility for the Generalized System of Preferences (GTS) program, a move Turkey said contradicted trade goals.

The United States had doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports last August amid a diplomatic row between the NATO allies. Turkey retaliated by doubling tariffs on U.S. cars, alcohol and tobacco imports.