Manufacturing capacity usage improves in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of Turkey's manufacturing industry improved on a monthly basis in May, according to data released yesterday by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT).

The figure reached 76.3% this month, up 1.3 percentage points from April, according to the bank survey.

Figures showing the capacity utilization rate are based on responses to a business trends survey administered by the central bank to local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Some 1,720 companies responded this month to the survey which does not reflect the central bank's views or predictions, the bank said.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was seen in intermediate goods with 76.3% while the lowest CUR was 73.4% for durable consumer goods.

Of more than 20 sectors, apparel manufacturers posted the highest CUR with 83.36% while May's lowest capacity usage was observed among manufacturers of leather and related products, at 61.96%.