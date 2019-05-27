Air cargo boosts exports of companies in Bursa

Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTSO) Logistics Inc. launched the practice of distributing goods by air cargo one and a half months ago and the service is attracting interest from companies operating in the region.

According to a written statement released by BTSO, the products can be delivered to the target companies in a short period of time thanks to Logistics Inc., which enables the direct access of the products to the Middle East and Asian countries, especially to Europe.

The company, which has a temporary storage area for 60 tons, provides companies with the opportunity to deliver their export products to world markets in an average of one and a half days.

The center sent companies' products in one and a half months to the U.S. and Europe when requested.

İsmet Kaya, the chairman of the company that exported about a ton of baklava by using the services of Logistics Inc., said that they sold baklava to Paris, the capital of France, for the first time via air cargo from Yenisehir Airport in Bursa.

Kaya stressed the importance of transportation and speed as well as quality production in the food sector.

"I would like to thank the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry for introducing Logistics Inc. to the service of firms in Bursa," he said. "For the industrial city of Bursa, air cargo was a great need. I believe this project will make a significant contribution to the foreign trade of companies operating in Bursa."