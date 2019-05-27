Turkey aims to be global talent attraction center

Turkey hopes to become an attraction center for professional talent from across the world, the Head of Human Resources at the Turkish Presidency, professor Salim Atay told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday.

Atay is spearheading a career fair in Johannesburg where 15 global Turkish companies are meeting with young South African students and graduates whom they aim to offer employment or internship opportunities.

"We have received an overwhelming response in South Africa. More than 1,000 people applied to attend our Talent for Biz career fair where employers will be offering either jobs or internships to successful candidates," he said in a brief interview. Some of the Turkish companies at the career fair include Turkish Airlines (THY), Turkcell, state lender Vakıf Bank, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), Aselsan, the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), the Turkiye Maarif Foundation and textile retailer Defacto.

Home appliance leader Arçelik, the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBİTAK), Academic and Scientific Cooperation Project of Turkey (TABİP) are also a part of the recruitment drive. Also present at the fair includes, NETAŞ, Teknopark Istanbul and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The human resources officials from these companies are holding interviews with potential future employees at a hotel in Johannesburg.

Atay said he hopes the recruitment will further deepen bilateral relations between South Africa and Turkey.

The Talent for Biz career fair is sponsored by the Turkish Presidency's human resources department and organized by the Career and Talent Management Association.

Professor Fuat Erdal of the Career and Talent Management Association said they were encouraged by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to start their talent recruitment process in South Africa because "it's the gateway to the African continent." Turkey's Ambassador to South Africa Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen said she believes the Turkish and South African cultures are similar and those recruited to work in Turkey will easily adapt to the environment.