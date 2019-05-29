Süper Lig clubs bank TL 1.8B from broadcast revenues

As the curtains fell on Turkey's top tier football division, it was revealed that 18 clubs have received some TL 1.8 billion based on their broadcast revenues throughout the season.

The 2018-19 Spor Toto Süper Lig season has been completed with Galatasaray being crowned champions for the 22nd time in their history. It's the Lions that have taken the "lion's share" in these revenues.

Namely, the Istanbul football giant is reported to have put some TL 220 million from broadcast revenues into its coffers after 34 weeks, according to a report in the Turkish Habertürk daily.

They were followed by another Istanbul giant, Beşiktaş, which finished third in the league. The Black Eagles have received some TL 178 million from in broadcast revenues.

Runner-up Medipol Başakşehir came in fifth in terms of revenues it received from broadcast rights. Having gone through its worst season in recent history, Fenerbahçe managed to come in third. The most important factor in the revenue growth of the Yellow Canaries, which received TL 157 million, was the premiums paid for their previous championships and league ranking.

Fenerbahçe were followed by Trabzonspor with over TL 136 million and as mentioned above, Başakşehir has put away some TL 135 million from broadcasting rights. Bursaspor, who is among the five titleholders in the Super Lig but have now been relegated to the lower league after the 2018-19 season, received some TL 81.2 million, while the other two teams to be relegated, Erzurumspor and Akisharspor have earned TL 73.6 million and TL 65 million, respectively.