US sanctions Syrian businessman for aiding Assad

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned prominent Syrian businessman Samer Foz and his family, who have close ties to Bashar Assad and who Washington said has made millions by developing properties on land seized from those who fled the war.

The U.S. Treasury said it was imposing sanctions on Foz, his siblings Amer and Husen, and the family-owned Aman Holding, a company run by the Foz family from the coastal city of Latakia.

"This Syrian oligarch is directly supporting the murderous Assad regime and building luxury developments on land stolen from those fleeing his brutality," Sigal Mandelker, the undersecretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in an announcement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...