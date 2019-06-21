Netflix hikes fees for Turkish, European subscribers

In a first since it entered the Turkish market some three-and-a-half years ago, the world's dominant streaming service has hiked subscription fees in the country as well as a number of other European countries.

Price hikes in the film streaming platform, which offers pricing in three different categories across 20 European countries, including Turkey, has gone into effect as of yesterday.

Accordingly, the cost of the "basic" package has risen to TL 17.99 from TL 15.99, the "standard" package to TL 29.90 from TL 27.99 and the "premium" package to TL 41.99 from TL 39.99.

In a statement, Netflix said: "We work with creative groups around the world, focusing on qualified productions and films. We change our prices from time to time to reflect the significant investments we've made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product. Our basic membership will remain at the same price, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy our content." On the other hand, Netflix is allegedly working on a new subscription category. Accordingly, subscribers will just pay half the price of the "basic" package fee for smart phone and tablet computer use. Although there is no clear statement from Netflix about the issue, it is known that the process is in the testing phase.