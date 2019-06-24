High-speed train on Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge to connect Istanbul Airport, Sabiha Gökçen

Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, which stands out as the most critical part of the Silk Railway route, is expected to link the Sabiha Gökçen and Istanbul Airport via a high-speed train (YHT) line.

The existing transportation network of the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, which was commissioned in August 2016 to connect the Anatolian and European sides of Istanbul by road for the third time, easily connects with the North Marmara Highway. The bridge and highway, which currently extend comfort, time and saving opportunities, are the fastest route of transportation to Istanbul Airport, Turkey's new face to the world.In light of the planned projects, fast transportation on the road is also carried to the railway, further pushing the mileage limits in rail systems.

Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, which is of critical importance for Turkey's economy, will integrate the two airports in Istanbul uninterruptedly on inter-continental journeys in rail transportation. The high-speed train line will link Istanbul and Sabiha Gökçen Airports with a long transportation network.

In an earlier meeting, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Cahit Turhan said the survey and project works related to the railway planned to be realized within the scope of the Silk Railway project had been completed. "We will also implement a critical railway project for Kocaeli, namely the Gebze-Sabiha Gökçen-Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge-Istanbul Airport-Halkalı High-Speed Railway project," Minister Turhan continued. "This line will constitute one of the most important links of the European part of the Silk Railway route passing through our country. We completed the survey and project design works at the 118 km Gebze-Sabiha Gökçen Airport-Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge-Istanbul Airport section. We plan to participate in the construction tender within the budget."