Türk Telekom's entrepreneur support program launched for 7th time

Turkey's leading information and communication technology firm Türk Telekom's PİLOT, which was launched in order to support entrepreneurship in Turkey and to turn the innovative ideas into businesses that will create added value in 2013, announced their 7th term initiatives. Nine technology-oriented teams that develop applications in different fields will be offered the opportunity to cooperate with Türk Telekom with a total cash support of TL 1.1 million. The teams selected for the new term of PİLOT, Turkey's first corporate venture acceleration program, will receive feedback from the Türk Telekom mentor network consisting of sector professionals and successful entrepreneurs and investors for 12 weeks in order to successfully implement their business ideas.

The initiatives that will further their ideas in line with this will benefit from Türk Telekom's strong technology infrastructure, as well as opportunities such as office space, cloud services and mobile communication support. They will also be provided with introductory support in various media during and after the program. Stating that Türk Telekom pioneered innovation and entrepreneurship with its investments in technology, Türk Telekom Chief Strategy, Planning & Business Development Officer Fırat Yaman Er said, "Türk Telekom aims to create and expand an entrepreneurial culture in our country. Supporting technology initiatives has great importance for the economically strong Turkey. We aim to develop the entrepreneurial ecosystem through our collaborations with enterprises and to turn innovative business ideas into value-added services that can meet the ever-changing needs of our customers."

Adding that they have increased the amount of investment they have made in ventures within the scope of PİLOT in the new period, Er pointed out that they have provided strong mentor support to each selected team in addition to TL 125,000 cash support. "With the new period of PİLOT, the investments we will make in ventures will reach over TL 4 million by the end of the year," Er said.

"We want the initiatives we support to make their name heard abroad and achieve global successes. Fifty-six initiatives have successfully graduated from PİLOT so far. These initiatives provided employment for 280 people in 2018 and generated TL 24 million turnover. Seventeen of the graduate initiatives received investment. We are very happy to see the successful results of the initiatives we support as Türk Telekom and become hopeful for the future of Turkey. As Türk Telekom, through PİLOT we will continue to support entrepreneurs and the ecosystem with our technology, knowledge and network," Er said.