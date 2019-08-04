Turkey's 10th city hospital complex opens in Bursa

Three more city hospitals to open this year

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday opened country's 10th city hospital complex in the northwestern province of Bursa.

Bursa City Hospital is built on 745,365 square meters in Nilüfer district with an investment of 488 million euros ($542 million) within a period of two years.

The hospital complex has a capacity of 1,355 beds and includes six different hospitals varying from general, gynecology, physical treatment, rehab, psychiatry to oncology; it is projected to help 6 million patients in southern Marmara region of Turkey.

Turkish Ministry of Health and Ronesans Healthcare Investment made the hospital project happen through Public-Private-Partnership (PPP).

Equipped with the latest technological health instruments, Bursa City Hospital possesses globally recognized LEED Gold certificate. It has got 859 seismic isolators, which will help healthcare personnel to operate even if an earthquake rattled the province.

A total of 4,500 people, including 2,000 healthcare personnel, will be employed in the hospital.