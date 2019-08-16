Turkish swimwear brand launches e-sales in Gulf countries

Trepezzi, one of Turkey's leading modest swimwear brands, is collaborating with Al Tayer, the Middle East representative of luxury brands such as Harvey Nichols and Bloomingdale's. Under the agreement, Trepezzi collections are being offered on Ounass.com in six countries in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the coming period, Trepezzi will also be present in stores such as Harvey Nichols Dubai, Bloomingdale's Dubai and Bloomingdale's Kuwait as part of its cooperation with Al Tayer.

Trepezzi founding partners Berfu Pakkan Ramazanoğlu and Linda Kender opened Trepezzi's online store in July 2018 after working in international companies for more than 20 years. The company offers a combination of conventional products in swimwear and beach textiles.

Kender stated that they started to think of stylish, functional and fashionable products to address different needs, such as protection from harmful UV rays, skin sensitivity and faith guidelines while designing with polyamide fabric. "Taking into consideration the various needs of women, we have created a vast collection that can appeal to breastfeeding mothers and sporty women, as well as those who prefer modest swimwear," she explained.

Ramazanoğlu noted that modest ready-to-wear is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. "Some $250 billion is spent in this area, and this figure is growing exponentially," he said. "There are not many products in Turkey that we can call luxury in this area. We established our brand in Turkey by recognizing the country's richness and experience in textiles."

Ramazanoğlu further stressed that their target is to reach a turnover of $2 million in 2020 and added that they expect a growth rate of up to 50% in sales with the increase in international cooperation and awareness in the global market.