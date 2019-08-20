Retail turnover increases in June

Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices narrowed by 1.2% on an annual basis in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed Monday.

Automotive fuel sales recorded the highest annual drop, falling 2.3% in June, TurkStat data revealed. Non-food goods - except automotive fuel - sales went down 1% while food, drinks and tobacco sales declined 0.7% during the same period.

Among non-food goods, the volume of sales by mail orders surged 21.3% while textile, clothing and footwear sales rose by 6.5% in the same period. Meanwhile, the sales volume of electronic goods and furniture shrank by 6.4% in the month, while computers, books, and telecommunications equipment's sales volume decreased by 4.3%.

TurkStat data also showed that the calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices advanced by 14.6% year-on-year in June.

"In June, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 17.6%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 16.5%, and automotive fuel sales increased by 5.7%," it said.