Turkish trucks held at Saudi port allowed through customs

Seventy-three Turkish trucks carrying products to Saudi Arabia started passing through Saudi customs Monday after being kept at Duba Port for two weeks with no explanation.

Turkish drivers told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the trucks began leaving the Duba Port, located on the Red Sea shores at intervals. Some drivers have fallen sick due to extremely hot air with high humidity, they said, adding that Turkey's Embassy in the capital Riyadh and consulate in Jeddah have been closely following the issue.

They said they feel grateful to the Turkish Embassy in Riyadh and the consulate general authorities in Jeddah for following the situation closely.

On Aug. 17, the trucks reached the Port of Duba in northwestern Saudi Arabia, which opens up to the Red Sea, after leaving İskenderun on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, said the drivers, who asked not to be named due to security concerns.

After routine checks at the port, the trucks were transferred to an empty area next to the harbor surrounded by wire mesh, said the drivers, where they have been waiting for 12 days without any explanation. In a similar incident, 85 Turkish trucks that had reached the same port on July 21 were held in customs for 12 days without any justification.

The Turkish Embassy and the consulate general authorities made intensive attempts with the Saudi authorities to ensure the Turkish drivers passed through customs as soon as possible.