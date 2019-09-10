Industry Ministry supported over 2,300 projects in H1

The Industry and Technology Ministry gave incentive certificates to over 2,300 projects in the first half of 2019, investing some TL 58.4 billion.

These projects are expected to create over 94,300 jobs, the ministry told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The companies whose projects received certificates are backed by the government through a series of incentives, including tax exemptions, discounts, insurance premium supports, low interest rates and land.

During January-June, the manufacturing sector took the lion's share with nearly 1,500 supported projects, while other projects were chosen from the energy, services, mining and the agriculture sectors.

Over 2,100 of all the projects - representing investments worth TL 51.44 billion - were developed by domestic firms.

While 1,368 projects were new investments, 691 projects were expansion investments and 245 were other types of investments.