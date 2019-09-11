Turkish mining firm to conduct aerial survey in Sudan, explore mines in Uzbekistan

Turkey has launched two separate projects to search for mines in Uzbekistan and Sudan following the acquisition of mining licenses in both countries.

While the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA) has already begun operations in Uzbekistan, an aerial geophysical survey will be conducted in Sudan in November and December.

Turkey, which obtained mining exploration licenses in Sudan and Uzbekistan following instructions issued by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, has accelerated its activities in the target regions.

Geophysical studies will be carried out in these countries to determine areas where mineral reserves are concentrated. The first study was launched in Uzbekistan as the MTA team and aircraft began doing measurements on Aug. 23.

The planes will scan approximately 20,000 square kilometers at three licensed sites. The work is scheduled to be completed within 30 days, depending on technical and weather conditions.

The aerial geophysical study in Sudan will be carried out in November and December due to local seasonal conditions. MTA's two licensed areas are estimated to be scanned in a month with flights covering approximately 15,000 square kilometers.

Activities in Uzbekistan and Sudan will provide Turkey with overseas mining experience. Thanks to its experience and recognition, similar demands from other countries may increase. Aerial geophysical studies, which play a key role in determining the potential of mines, are said to provide the fastest results in this regard. Aerial work is said to be 100 times shorter and 29 times cheaper, while Turkey is currently among the seven or eight countries that can carry out the whole process alone.

Aerial geophysical studies will provide a clear view of the geology of the region and identify the reserve-intensive areas, thus narrowing the list of sites. Maps to be prepared using the data to be obtained will ensure pinpoint drilling.

Meanwhile, aerial geophysical studies have begun with the integration of the necessary devices, sensors and equipment into two Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft. With this project, areas for radioactive raw materials and rare earth elements were identified and brought to the MTA in eight locations in a small part of a 1/100,000 sheet. So far, 920,000 square kilometers have been scanned.