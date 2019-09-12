Europe leading destination for apparel exports in first half

Exports of non-woven apparel and accessories to 162 countries in the January-June period reached $3.3 billion while it was calculated at $3.2 billion last year in the first half, and European countries ranked first among destinations for textile sales abroad.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Turkey has maintained its momentum in exports of non-woven apparel and accessories in recent years.

The revenues of the sector in the first half of the year came in at $84 million higher compared to the same period of last year. Imports, on the other hand, decreased by 29% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, while exports increased by 2.6%.

In the first six months of the year, Turkey exported non-woven apparel and accessories to 162 countries. European countries took the lead in exports of non-woven apparel and accessories in this period, spearheaded by Spain with $645.9 million. While this figure accounted for about 19% of total exports, Spain was followed by Germany with $427.8 million, the United Kingdom with $293.2 million, the Netherlands with $205.6 million, and France with $137.4 million in foreign sales.

In this period, Turkey's imports in this sector dropped to $368.4 million. Thus, the imports of non-woven apparel and accessories of $513.4 million realized in the first half of last year decreased by approximately $145 million.

Bangladesh, with $67 million, took the first place among the countries from which Turkey imported non-woven apparel and accessories in this period, followed by China with $52 million, Italy with $34 million, Egypt with $31 million, and Spain with $22 million.