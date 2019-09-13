Turkish aquaculture products heading to Chinese market

A protocol signed between Turkey and China on the trade of aquaculture products has opened the doors for the export of Turkish fish to the Chinese market, worth $250 million, Ankara's Envoy to Beijing Abdülkadir Emin Önen told Anadolu Agency (AA) yesterday.

The protocol targeting the exports of fish, such as rainbow trout, river trout, tuna and bluefin tuna, from Turkey to China was signed between the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey in Ankara on Sept. 9.

China's Embassy in Ankara issued a statement on the protocol on its Twitter account, saying: "The protocol is valid for five years from the date of the last signing by both parties."

Recalling that Turkey's exports of these products amounted to $80 million and China's imports stood at $250 million last year, Önen said the protocol has opened the doors of a potential market worth $250 million for Turkish producers.

Given that the export of cherries and pistachios from Turkey to China started this year as a result of their attempts, Önen noted that they are pursuing efforts to start the export of poultry, dairy and citrus products following the successful export of aquaculture products.