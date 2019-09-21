Gov't continuing program to attract top researchers

Turkey will continue to conduct international fellowship programs for outstanding research, the Turkish industry and technology minister said on Friday.

During the technology and aerospace festival Teknofest Istanbul, in an assembly for Turkish scientists abroad, Mustafa Varank invited researchers to Turkey for contributing to the ecosystem of science and teaching doctoral students in the country.

The fellowship was launched last November and used by nearly 250 international researchers from the top-100 global universities and high-level public and private sector institutions.

Within the scope of the fellowship, 127 top-level scientists from 21 countries – mostly Turkish expatriates – were chosen to conduct research in Turkish laboratories. Emphasizing that researchers' experience is such a treasure, Varank stressed: "We want this treasure to turn into added-value, production and employment in our country."

Turkey wants to provide a strong connection between international and domestic researchers, he noted. The minister said the government will develop a similar program for domestic researchers."We will also aim to raise the competence of researchers, who are working in Turkey or who were sent abroad with public resources for studying in technology fields," he added.

Referring to Teknofest Istanbul, he said the fair aims are to encourage the Turkish youth to develop future technologies. "The fair hosted 550,000 visitors last year and we expect 1 million this year, as of yesterday, the number of visitors reached 420,000, we expect more visitors this weekend," said the minister. Turkey plans to continue to organize Teknofest in the coming years with even greater participation, Varank added.