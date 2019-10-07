France, Turkey can reach $22B in bilateral trade

France and Turkey can realize a 20 billion euro (approximately $22 billion) trade volume target, said an economy counselor from the French Embassy in Ankara, Turkey's capital.

France wants to enhance cooperation with Turkey in key strategic areas, such as smart cities, energy, sustainability, transportation, innovation, environment management and agriculture, Daniel Gallissaires told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Gallissaires recalled that Turkey's export incomes surpassed France's in 2019, while bilateral trade was balanced previously.

The two countries' bilateral trade volume was $14.7 billion last year, while it reached $9.1 billion in the first eight months of 2019, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). In the first eight months of this year, Turkey's exports to France totaled $5.1 billion while imports of French goods and products were recorded at $3.9 billion,

The main export items from Turkey to France are automobiles, accessories and parts for land vehicles, transportation vehicles, television receivers, confectionery products, fattening and agricultural products, while the main items that Turkey imports from France are flight and space industries products, machinery, vehicles, parts and accessories for motor vehicles and medicines.

Gallissaires also said the French side will be pleased to see more Turkish investors in France. Around 450 French companies operate in various sectors in Turkey, including energy, textiles, cosmetics, manufacturing and trade.

The Middle East, Africa and the Balkans have significant opportunities for Turkish and French businesspeople, especially in the construction and energy fields, he added. "We are trying to expand the cooperation of Turkish and French companies in third countries," the counselor said.

Currently, Turkey's Yapı Merkezi and France's Fressinet are carrying out numerous projects in Africa. In 1987, the two companies founded Freysaş, a leader in pre-tensioning technology. Since then, Freysaş has completed numerous projects featuring advanced construction technologies such as cable stay systems, post-tensioning, heavy lifting and ground anchorage.