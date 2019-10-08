Turkish operator opens 2 lounges in New York airport

Turkey's leading airport operator TAV Airports has opened two lounges at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, the busiest international gateway in North America.

Spanning an area of 773 square meters, the two lounges will provide services to more than 200,000 passengers annually, according to a statement from the company yesterday.

"Leaving out Istanbul Atatürk, our revenue for the first half of 2019 reached 345 euros million ($380 million), with a 9% increase," TAV's CEO Sani Şener said.

A subsidiary of TAV Airports, TAV Operation Services welcomes around 8 million passengers annually, to 90 lounges it operates in 28 countries, Şener noted.

He added the company aims to provide services to more than 10 million passengers in 110 lounges in 30 countries next year.

JFK attracted 61.6 million passengers last year, of which 33.5 million were international passengers. TAV runs five airports in Turkey including Ankara Esenboğa, İzmir Adnan Menderes and Antalya airports.

It also operates Tbilisi and Batumi airports in Georgia, Monastir and Enfidha-Hamammet airports in Tunisia and Skopje respectively, Ohrid airport in Macedonia, Medinah Airport in Saudi Arabia and Zagreb Airport in Croatia.