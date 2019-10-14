Canadian gold firm Alamos suspends its activities in Aegean region

A Canadian gold producer company on Monday announced the suspension of its construction activities in Çanakkale's Kirazlı region as mining concessions expired on Sunday.



[Alamos] has suspended all construction activities on its Kirazlı project pending the renewal of its Turkish mining concessions, which expired on Oct. 13, 2019," Alamos Gold said in a statement. The company stressed that there will be no further construction activities until the mining concessions are renewed, although it has not been revoked and can be renewed following the expiration date. "The company has met all the regulatory requirements and conditions for the concessions to be renewed and reasonably expected the renewal by the expiration date," it said, claiming that local communities still support the Kirazlı project.



Referring to environmentalist organization-led protests against the project – known as the Kaz Mountains protests – the company said there has been false information on the gold mining project that was spread on social media, and added: "The company continues to share correct information about the project and dispels misinformation which led to the rise of protests and social media inaccuracies concerning the Kirazlı project."



"Given the uncertainty around the timing of the concession renewal, initial production from Kirazlı has been delayed from the previous guidance of late 2020," it added. The Canadian-based gold producer Alamos Gold company completed the necessary applications in 2010 for the exploration of gold and silver mines in the Kirazlı-Balaban region, 30 kilometers away from the center of Çanakkale and 40 kilometers from the Kaz Mountains in western Turkey.