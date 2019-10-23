Aluminum engine blocks to be manufactured at Bursa plant for first time

Renault Turkey will manufacture aluminum engine blocks for the first time in Turkey. In doing so, it will become the only hybrid engine production facility in Europe, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said Tuesday.

Speaking at a program at the factory's test production site in Bursa, Varank said engines manufactured in Turkey will be exported to China, Spain and the U.K.

He noted that the 10,500 square meter facility has the latest machines and employs more than 100 qualified engineers and operators.

Despite facing all kinds of challenges, the Turkish economy is on track, he said, adding that the aluminum will be supplied by domestic manufacturers, meaning the facility will make sure the efficient use of domestic resources.

"The contribution this facility has made in reducing the current account deficit, providing employment and improving exports, is truly commendable," he said.

He added that Turkey wants to see Renault produce hybrid vehicles here in the country and export them.

Also present at the program, Antoine Aoun, director general of Oyak Renault Turkey, said: "We have completed the production center in a very short time, as promised. We will reach the final stage of mass production in 2020."

BURSA EXPORTS ENGINES TO 12 COUNTRIES

The engines produced at Oyak Renault's plant in Bursa are sold to 15 factories in 12 different countries, including the production centers of brands like Nissan.

Varank said the engines produced at the plant are exported. He added that the factory has taken advantage of the government's investment incentives and developed and expanded its engine production capacity.

Pointing out that the company contributes to reducing the current account deficit with its exports, the minister stated: "By producing and exporting hybrid vehicles, the factory will make further contributions to reducing the current account deficit. It is gratifying for us that the capability has been developed and the government incentives have been taken advantage of in the most effective way."

70% OF PRODUCTION EXPORTED

Renault Mechanical and Chassis Production Director Yavuz Özbağrıaçık said the factory in Bursa is one of Renault's three factories that produce both vehicles and mechanical parts.

Özbağrıaçık pointed out that the factory, where construction began last year, is fully integrated. "We can produce 920,000 engines at this factory. We have two big engine lines. Besides, we produce four large parts, known as vital parts."

He underlined that they are the only such factory in Turkey. Özbağrıaçık said they continue to work on building hybrid engines. The factory, which has so far produced 200 engines, aims to increase the local content ratio in these products to over 50%.