Govt's reform effort leads Turkey's Ease of Doing Business rank to jump to 33

Turkey has managed to greatly improve its position in this year's ranking of countries in ease of doing business, a success that has emerged as a result of intense efforts by the government over recent years.

Turkey has jumped up 10 places to be 33rd among 190 nations in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index released yesterday.

Over last 15 years, Turkey has jumped 60 places in the index, boosted by the efforts of the economic administration, multiple amendments and regulations and reforms have led to an improvement in the business environment in the country, leading it to jump in the rankings.

Elaborating on the report, Berat Albayrak, the treasury and finance minister, said that Turkey will continue to make reforms.

"We will move up Turkey's investment climate to the top level by providing productivity in business life and reducing costs more," he said over his social media account.

In a press release, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said that Turkey jumped in the list thanks to reform studies under the leadership of the ministry.

"Reforms increased efficiency and activity in the Turkish business life by reducing costs and processing times," it said.

Also elaborating on the index, Vice President Fuat Oktay said that Turkey has made an important achievement in the economic field as well, along with the other achievements gained both on the ground and at the table, referring to the country's counter-terrorism operation in northern Syria and recent agreements with the U.S. and Russia.

"There is an improvement of 27 places compared to the index of two years ago, when Turkey ranked 60th on the index," Oktay said in a statement. He said the achievement was gained despite "manipulation attempts and attacks on the Turkish economy."

Stating that the recent gain is "never enough" for Turkey, he added: "Our primary goal is to be ranked 20th on the index."

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey will continue its work to encourage both domestic and foreign investors to do direct further investment into Turkey, the vice president added.

EASING PROPERTY REGISTRATION, TAXES

Turkey's doing business score was 76.8 in the report, while New Zealand ranked first with 86.8 and Somalia scored the worst, 20, to come in last.

New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong took the first three places in the report's 2020 edition.

Turkey was 69th in 2017, 60th in 2018, and 43rd in the 2019 editions of the report.

"Turkey made property registration less expensive by temporarily reducing mortar charges to transfer property, and faster by reducing the time to obtain a tax assessment," the report said.

It added that the country eased taxes by granting a value-added tax (VAT) exemption for some capital investments.

The report said that Turkey made starting a business easier by removing the paid-in minimum capital requirement and by eliminating the notarization of company documents and legal books.

It underscored that Turkey increased the transparency of its building regulations by publishing online all pre-application requirements needed to obtain a construction permit, adding that it also strengthened construction quality controls by imposing stricter qualification requirements for professionals in charge of approving architectural plans.

"Turkey strengthened access to credit by extending the security interest to products, proceeds and replacements of the original collateral; secured creditors are now given absolute priority over other claims, such as labor and tax, both outside and within bankruptcy proceedings," it added.

Turkey also improved access to credit information by reporting data on arrears from telecommunications companies, while it also made paying taxes easier by improving the online portal for the filing and payment of taxes.

Among other factors, in trading across borders Turkey reduced the time and cost to export and import through various initiatives, including expanding the functionalities of the national trade single window, enhancing the risk management system and lowering customs brokers' fees.

Turkey made enforcing contracts easier by publishing judgments rendered at all levels in commercial cases and by introducing financial incentives for mediation, according to the report, which also underscored that the country made resolving insolvency easier by introducing the possibility to obtain post-commencement credit, improving voting arrangements in reorganization and granting creditors greater participation in the proceedings.

Also commenting on the report over her social media account, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said she believes that "we will reach our target to be among first 20 countries in the next report with this acceleration we have caught."

On the other hand, Rifat Hisarcıklioğlu, the head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), said the report will be a reference point for foreign investors.

"This breakthrough in our economic conditions is an indicator for showing that Turkey continues to make needed reforms to boost investments and employment," he added.