Documentary on Istanbul Airport's 'Great Move' released

Istanbul Airport operator IGA has released a documentary narrating the Great Move, the transfer of operations at the Atatürk Airport to Turkey's newest airport in the country's largest metropolis.



According to the statement released by IGA on Wednesday, the company filmed the record-breaking process of moving to Istanbul Airport, the largest infrastructure project in the history of the Turkish Republic. Titled "The Great Move," this short documentary film centers around the transfer from Atatürk Airport to Istanbul Airport, shedding light on Turkey's success in the logistics sector.



"The Great Move" was released on the social media accounts of IGA-Istanbul Airport with the social media handle "igairport." The documentary, featuring one of the most ambitious relocation operations in the history of civil aviation and the proof of Turkey's logistics success, reveals what happened in 33 hours. The operation began in the early hours of April 5, 2019, and completed on April 6, 2019, in the afternoon.



The documentary centers on the relocation process to Istanbul Airport, offering insight into the background of the Great Move. The film also reflects the efforts and perseverance of thousands of people involved in the relocation in record time. Conveying the process of moving to Istanbul Airport from Atatürk Airport after completing its 86-year service, the documentary unveils a tight race against time in the process of transporting tons of material for hundreds of aircraft and vehicles. Thanks to the documentary, the contributions of all those involved in the relocation, from engineers to workers, take their place in the pages of history.



Within the framework of the Great Move, Atatürk Airport was transported to Istanbul Airport without any problems with a logistical operation that was planned for 45 hours but completed in a record time of 33 hours.



Trucks carried equipment a distance of 400,000 kilometers, an equivalent of going 10 times around the world. Over 1,800 personnel were employed during the operation.



Istanbul Airport has the potential to welcome 90 million passengers annually, and following the second phase of construction, expected to be completed in 2023, this number will reach about 200 million. The airport will operate flights to about 350 destinations worldwide, thus becoming one of the main aviation centers in the world.



In January-October this year, Istanbul Airport attracted 41.8 million passengers, serving 260,382 planes, according to data released by the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI).