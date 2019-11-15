Turkish dairy producer makes first overseas investment in Abu Dhabi

Yaşar Group, which owns the leading dairy brand Pınar, has made its first overseas food investment in Abu Dhabi, becoming the first cheese processing plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Speaking at the official inauguration of the cheese processing plant established within Yaşar Group's new company HADAF Foods, Feyhan Yaşar, vice chairman of Yaşar Holding and chairman of HADAF Foods, said Thursday: "We are proud to bring our factory, which we have inaugurated in the United Arab Emirates today as our group's first overseas production investment in food and which supports sustainable development, sustainability and environmental protection, into the economy. The first phase of our investment, built on an area of 20,000 square meters, is worth approximately $30 million."



According to Yaşar, when the investment reaches full capacity, it will provide jobs for 100 people. He emphasized that they plan to maintain growth by monitoring new investment and employment opportunities in the Gulf region.



With this investment, the company is determined to boost its presence in the region and meet the needs of all its customers in the Middle East, HDF FZCO and HADAF Foods General Manager Arda Cenk Tokbaş stated, adding: "Taking into consideration the UAE's 2021 vision, we will highlight sustainability in every decision we make. Our main goal will be to provide the highest quality products and to ensure consumer satisfaction by following the latest trends and innovations in the global food industry."



According to the statement released by Yaşar Group, the investment will fully re-process wastewater, while solar energy production will meet 20% of the factory's energy needs.



Furthermore, fully insulated walls and ceilings will also save on cooling energy. Accordingly, the plant will continue to reduce its carbon and water footprint in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The statement also revealed that automation systems integrated with digitalization can be monitored online in real time at the factory with smart production technologies.